US to remain active partner in the Middle East — Biden

CAIRO, July 16. /TASS/. The United States will remain the active engaged partner for countries of the Middle East, President Joe Biden said on Saturday at the GCC+3 Summit meeting in Jeddah.

"Let me state clearly that the United States is going to remain an active engaged partner in the Middle East, as the world grows more competitive and the challenges we face - more complex," Biden said.

"It is becoming clear for me how closely involved America’s interests are with the successes of the Middle East. We will not walk away and leave a vacuum to be filled by China, Russia or Iran," the US leader added.