Seven civilians killed in Ukrainian army’s shelling of DPR in past day, mission reports

DONETSK, July 16. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military shelled the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) 101 times in the past 24 hours, killing seven and wounding another 19 civilians, the DPR mission to the Joint Ceasefire Control and Coordination Center reported on Saturday.

"In the past 24 hours, the mission received information that seven civilians were killed in the Petrovsky and Verkhnetoritsky Districts of Donetsk. According to our information, 19 civilians sustained wounds of various degrees in the Kievsky, Kirovsky and Petrovsky Districts of Donetsk as well as in the settlements of Yakovlevka, Dokuchayevsk and Yasinovataya," the mission said.

"In the past 24 hours, the mission reported 101 instances of bombardment by the Ukrainian military," the mission said.

In its bombardments, the Ukrainian military used rocket and cannon artillery, mortars, and Grad multiple launch rocket systems, firing a total of 935 shells and targeting DPR’s Donetsk, Gorlovka, Makeyevka, Dolomitny, Yasinovataya and other communities. The bombardments damaged 27 houses and eight civilian infrastructure facilities, the mission reported.

The situation at the line of engagement in Donbass escalated on February 17. The Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) reported the most massive bombardments by the Ukrainian military in recent months, which damaged civilian infrastructure and caused civilian casualties.

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced recognizing the sovereignty of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. Russia signed agreements on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance with their leaders. Russia recognized the Donbass republics in accordance with the DPR and LPR constitutions within the boundaries of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions as of the beginning of 2014.

Russian President Putin announced on February 24 that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics for assistance he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in Ukraine. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories, noting that the operation was aimed at the denazification and demilitarization of Ukraine.

The DPR and the LPR launched an operation to liberate their territories under Kiev’s control.