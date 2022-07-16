Three civilians killed in Ukrainian military’s shelling of Petrovsky District in Donetsk

DONETSK, July 16. /TASS/. Three civilians were killed after the Ukrainian military bombarded the Petrovsky District of Donetsk, the DPR (Donetsk People’s Republic) territorial defense headquarters reported on Saturday.

"The Ukrainian military carried out an attack on the Petrovsky District of Donetsk," the headquarters stated. "As a result of the shelling, three civilians were killed and two more sustained wounds."

The DPR reported earlier that one civilian was killed and three more were wounded in the Kirovsky and Kievsky Districts of Donetsk.

The situation at the line of engagement in Donbass escalated on February 17. The Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) reported the most massive bombardments by the Ukrainian military in recent months, which damaged civilian infrastructure and caused civilian casualties.

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced recognizing the sovereignty of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. Russia signed agreements on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance with their leaders. Russia recognized the Donbass republics in accordance with the DPR and LPR constitutions within the boundaries of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions as of the beginning of 2014.

Russian President Putin announced on February 24 that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics for assistance he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in Ukraine. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories, noting that the operation was aimed at the denazification and demilitarization of Ukraine.

The DPR and the LPR launched an operation to liberate their territories under Kiev’s control.