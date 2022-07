LUGANSK, July 16. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military fired one projectile on the village of Skargovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) using HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) weapons, the LPR mission to the Joint Ceasefire Control and Coordination Center reported on Saturday.

According to the center, the Ukrainian military opened fire on the village at 4:06 a.m. local time.