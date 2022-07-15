Armenian, Azerbaijani border delimitation commission to meet in August

BAKU, July 16. /TASS/. The second meeting of the commissions of the delimitation of the state border between Azerbaijan and Armenia is scheduled for August, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Friday.

"Next month, it is planned to organize the second meeting [of the commissions]. I think the second meeting will focus on discussing practical matters," the Azertac news agency quoted him as saying.

According to the president, the first meeting was rather introductory.

He stressed that Baku is not expecting quick results from this format. "Because delimitation is a long process. But anyway, the process has kicked off and we can describe it as a successful development," he noted.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met in Brussels on May 22. The meeting was mediated by European Council President Charles Michel. The sides agreed to organize the first meeting of their border delimitation commission at the border within days. The two countries’ deputy prime ministers met at the border in the format of delimitation commissions on the following day, May 24.