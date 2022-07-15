EU’s 2 bln euro for weapons to Ukraine were meant for 7 years — source

BRUSSELS, July 15. /TASS/. The two billion euro allocated by the European Union from the European Peace Facility were meant for seven years but were spent in five months, a source in the European External Action Service (EEAS) said on Friday.

"The European Peace Facility has never been supposed to be used to help a country in a state of war, that is why the European External Action Service had to take certain effort to adjust it for that. Suffice it to say that the funds allocated to Ukraine (two billion euro - TASS) were meant for seven years, but were spent in five months," the source said, adding that hopefully the European Union will make a political decision to allocate 500 million euro more from this source for weapons to Ukraine.

"We undertook a political liability to help Ukraine create favorable conditions for peace talks. Now, we must find ways to realize this task," he said.

According to the source, this topic will be discussed at a meeting of EU top diplomats in Brussels.