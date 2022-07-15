EU foreign ministers said to discuss new sanctions against Russia on July 18

BRUSSELS, July 15. /TASS/. The EU’s Foreign Affairs Council will discuss additional sanctions on Russia and extra military assistance to Kiev at an upcoming meeting in Brussels on July 18, an EU diplomatic source told reporters on Friday.

"Ministers will discuss new sanctions against Russia, we are currently working on a set of measures," the source said.

European sources said earlier the EU was planning to approve its seventh package of sanctions against Russia, including a ban on Russian gold exports, by the end of the month. Also, some restrictions that may undermine food production and exports could be eased.

No final decision on sanctions will be made on Monday, as it will be made later next week, the source emphasized.

"We will raise three main topics on Ukraine: aid to Ukraine, including military assistance, ways to weaken Russia and cooperation with the world community," he said. Ministers will consider granting Ukraine an additional 500 million euro from the European Peace Facility for the purchase of arms, with a final decision expected later.

Ministers will also discuss the decision to grant Ukraine EU candidacy status in the wake of the EU summit held on June 23-24. The European diplomat said a video teleconference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba, a tradition already, would also be held.

The Mideastern peace process, relations with Persian Gulf countries, North Africa and Latin America as well as the crisis in Sri Lanka, are also be on the agenda.

The European Commission is set to tweak later on Friday the existing restrictions on Russia to avoid hampering food exports, Reuters reported earlier, citing its sources.

The G7 agreed a Russian gold embargo back in June, however the measures are symbolic, since the precious metal from Russia is no longer trading on Western exchanges amid financial sanctions imposed by the EU earlier.