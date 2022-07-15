Over half of Zaporozhye voters to support joining Russia — authorities

MELITOPOL, July 15. /TASS/. Polls project that more than a half of residents of territories in Zaporozhye that are outside the Kiev government’s control are ready to support the region’s accession to Russia, a regional administration official has told TASS.

"Judging by the sociological data that we have, way more than 50% are ready [to vote in favor]. [The figure] is way over 50% everywhere," said Vladimir Rogov from the chief council of the region’s military-civilian administration.

In his words, a great number of residents are trying to obtain Russian passports, and this illustrates their support for accession to Russia.

"The determination to obtain Russian citizenship illustrates how people are going to vote during the referendum. A person wouldn’t spend hours in a queue to obtain a Russian passport if he does not want to be a part of that country. And people do realize that a Russian passport would mean a death penalty in an area controlled by Zelensky’s regime," he said.

A referendum on the Zaporozhye Region’s accession to Russia will be organized in early autumn this year, Yevgeny Balitsky, the head of the region’s military-civilian administration, told journalists on Thursday.

Pro-Kiev forces still control the region’s administrative center, Zaporozhye, so Melitopol is fulfilling its functions at the moment.