Ukrainian deputy premier demands West to send missile defense systems ‘now’

KIEV, July 15. /TASS/. West must supply missile defense systems to Kiev as soon as possible, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for the Reintegration of Uncontrolled Territories Irina Vereshchuk said on Friday.

"We need the western missile defense systems. I am sure that the West should provide those sooner or later. But we need them now," she wrote in her Telegram channel.

The deputy premier admitted that this kind of aid would be "costly and politically difficult," but demanded it nevertheless.

"Our western friends often ask me: how can we help Ukraine? I say again: missile defense systems! I realize that it is costly and politically difficult. But there is no other way," she wrote.