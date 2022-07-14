Kiev forces shell Yasinovataya again — DPR

DONETSK, July 15. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine once again shelled Yasinovataya in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) late on Thursday, this time using 122-mm artillery projectiles, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the ceasefire said on Friday.

"Another shelling by Ukrainian armed formations has been registered at 23:45 [on Thursday Moscow time], five 122-mm artillery shells were fired from the settlement of Avdeyevka towards the settlement of Yasinovataya," the mission said in a statement.

Earlier, the mission said two shelling attacks targeting Yasinovataya and involving Grad multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) were registered on Thursday evening.