Militants plan to blow up bridge in Dnepropetrovsk region to accuse Russian troops

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Ukrainian militants have mined a bridge over the Volchya River in the Dnipropetrovsk region, planning to blow it up to accuse Russian troops of indiscriminate strikes on transport infrastructure, Mikhail Mizintsev, chief of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, said on Thursday.

"Ukrainian neo-Nazis have mined a bridge over the Volchya River in the Dnepropetrovsk region east of the settlement of Troitskoye, which they plan to blow up," Mizintsev said. Using a tried and tested scenario, they want to accuse units of the Russian Armed Forces and the Donetsk People's Republic of allegedly indiscriminate strikes on transport infrastructure, widely covering this in Ukrainian and Western media, he explained.

The general stressed that during the special military operation, the Russian Armed Forces do not strike civilian infrastructure, treat civilians humanely, and provide civilians with comprehensive assistance and support.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin in response to the appeal of the leaders of the republics of Donbass, decided to conduct a special military operation. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow's plans do not include the occupation of Ukrainian territories. The goal is the demilitarization and denazification of the country. The Russian Defense Ministry reassured that Russian troops are not targeting Ukrainian cities, but are limited to surgically striking and incapacitating Ukrainian military infrastructure.