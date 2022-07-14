Sri Lankan President Rajapaksa resigns after landing in Singapore — report

NEW DELHI, July 14. /TASS/. President of Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa resigned after landing in Singapore, where he landed on a flight from Maldives. According to a report by NDTV, Rajapaksa filed his resignation in an email to the Parliament speaker.

The plane carrying Rajapaksa and his spouse landed in the airport of Singapore on 19:17 local time. Rajapaksa fled from his country and hid on Maldives Tuesday night after mass protests demanding his resignation, which reignited last Saturday. On Thursday, Rajapaksa departed to Singapore.

On July 9, protesters in Colombo captured residences of the president and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe. A total of 103 people were injured during the riots.

The popular discontent on Sri Lanka was caused by a rapid deterioration of life due to an economic crisis. Speaking in an interview for TASS, Wickremesinghe said that the state is experiencing the worst crisis in its modern history. According to the Prime Minister, Sri Lanka is experiencing a sharp shortage of foreign currency, fuel, oil products, fertilizers, food for certain social groups, and medicine. According to his estimations, it would take at least three years to overcome the economic crisis.