Lapid, Biden sign declaration on US-Israeli strategic partnership

TEL AVIV, July 14. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid and US President Joe Biden signed a joint declaration on the strategic partnership between the two countries in Jerusalem on Thursday.

The signing ceremony was broadcast live by the press service of the Israeli government.

The document was dubbed The Jerusalem Declaration. It particularly emphasizes the US’ commitment to Israel’s security as well as the shared aspiration of both countries to counteract Iran and its intention to develop nuclear weapons.

The declaration also notes that the US intends "to work together with other partners to confront Iran’s aggression and destabilizing activities, whether advanced directly or through proxies and terrorist organizations."

Additionally, the document stresses that the US and Israel "reaffirm the unbreakable bonds between [the] two countries." "The United States and Israel affirm that among the values the countries share is an unwavering commitment to democracy, the rule of law, and the calling of "Tikkun Olam," repairing the world," the declaration said. "Tikkun Olam" is a concept in Judaism denoting the process of repairing the world that lost its harmony as a result of a cosmic catastrophe.

On Wednesday, the US president arrived in Israel on his first Middle Eastern tour since he took office. From July 13 through July 16, he will visit Israel, the West Bank and Saudi Arabia.