Ukrainian military’s shelling kills two civilians, leaves five wounded in DPR in one day

DONETSK, July 13. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military’s shelling killed two civilians and left another five wounded in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on Wednesday, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Ceasefire Control and Coordination said in a statement on Telegram.

"Two people were killed and five suffered wounds in the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attacks on July 13, 2022," the statement reads.

"As of 9:30 pm, the enemy fired 424 munitions, including Grad missiles, as well as 122 mm, 152 mm and 155 mm artillery shells," the mission specified.

The Ukrainian military’s shelling damaged a mental facility, apartment buildings and private houses.