Terrorists prepare poisonous chemicals provocation in Syria’s Idlib — Russian military

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Terrorists of the former Nusra Front (outlawed in Russia) are planning a provocation with toxic substances in Syria’s Idlib province in order to accuse Syrian forces of using poisonous substances against civilians, Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria deputy head Yevgeny Gerasimov told reporters Wednesday.

"According to the information, provided to the Center by local residents, militants of the Nusra Front terror group transported canisters with toxic substances to settlements of Akhsim and Balshun, Idlib Province. The terrorists plan to organize a provocation in order to accuse Syrian governmental forces of using poisonous substances against civilians," Gerasimov said.