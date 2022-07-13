Food from Ukraine, Russia must be brought back to global markets — UN Secretary General

UNITED NATIONS, July 13. /TASS/. Ukrainian food, as well as Russian food and fertilizer must be brought back to global markets, and the UN continues to work in this direction, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said at the UN High-Level Political Forum Wednesday.

"Ukraine's food production and the food and fertilizer produced by Russia must be brought back to world markets," he said.

"We have been working hard on the plan to allow for the safe and secure exports of Ukrainian produced foods through the Black Sea and Russian foods and fertilizers to global markets," Guterres added, thanking all involved countries for continued cooperation.

The Secretary General did not specify details or timeframe for achievement of resolutions on these issues, and he did not comment on the ongoing four-way meeting on this topic in Turkey.