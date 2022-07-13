Transnistrian leader asks Russia to ease citizenship rules for Transnistrians

CHISINAU, July 13. /TASS/. Transnistria’s leader Vadim Krasnoselsky has called on Russia to ease citizenship rules for the unrecognized republic’s residents at a meeting with the Russian ambassador to Moldova on Wednesday.

"I am very concerned about the humanitarian interaction between Transnistria and the Russian Federation, specifically, the obtaining of Russian citizenship and replacing of existing documents. Today, there is a catastrophic situation with the work of the consular post," Krasnoselsky was quoted as saying by his press service.

At the meeting, the leader of Transnistria brought up the easing of the rules for the residents of the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics. "How about us? Why this attitude toward Transnistria? This is wrong. We support Russian culture, the Russian world, we harmonize [legislation] with the Russian Federation," he said.

Krasnoselsky said that the queue for renewing the Russian passport in Transnistria has extended to 20,000 people as of now, which is attributable to work interruptions during the pandemic. Earlier, Russia sought to open a permanent consulate of the Russian Federation in Transnistria, home to about 220,000 Russian citizens. However, Moldova turned down the idea.