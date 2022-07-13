Sri Lanka president reiterated he’d resign Wednesday — report cites parliament speaker

NEW DELHI, July 13. /TASS/. Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa reiterated he would resign on July 13, making the statement in a call with Sri Lankan parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, the Newsfirst portal reported, citing the speaker.

Rajapaksa will make sure his resignation statement is sent to the speaker within this day, according to the report.

The speaker called on the public to maintain order so that to ensure a peaceful appointment of a new president on July 20, the report said.

On Saturday, thousands of protesters took to the streets of Colombo, demanding the resignation of the head of state. More than 100 people were injured in the protests. They also stormed the residencies of the president and the prime minister, setting the prime minister’s mansion on fire.

The president said at the time he would resign on July 13. He and his spouse left for the Maldives on the night between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Sparked by financial and economic crises, the protests have engulfed the country since early April. Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe told TASS the country is going through its worst crisis in modern history. He said Sri Lanka is grappling with severe shortages of foreign currencies, fuel and petroleum products, fertilizers, food for some groups of the population, and medicines. He estimated it will take at least three years to recover from the economic crisis.