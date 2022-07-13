Belarusian authorities reject reports of border guard’s detention in Ukraine

MINSK, July 13. /TASS/. The Belarusian State Border Committee has rejected reports about the detention of a Belarusian border guard who crossed into Ukraine.

"Extremist sources are disseminating false information regarding the alleged detention of a Belarusian border guard on the territory of Ukraine. In this regard, the State Border Committee officially states that there have been no incidents involving border guards, and none of them crossed the Ukrainian border," the committee said in its official Telegram channel.

According to the report, all Belarusian border guards remain at their places of duty, fulfilling tasks of state border protection.

Earlier it was reported that a Belarusian border guard from the Brest unit was detained after crossing the border with Ukraine. He was sentenced to a two-day arrest and a fine for violating the border.