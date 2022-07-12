All fires sparked by Ukrainian shelling of Novaya Kakhovka put out – authorities

KHERSON, July 12. /TASS/. All fires that broke out when Ukrainian troops shelled the city of Novaya Kakhovka in the Kherson Region have been extinguished, government officials have told TASS on Tuesday.

"Everything has been put out," deputy head of the region’s military-civilian administration Kirill Stremousov said.

The head of the Kakhovsky District’s military-civilian administration Vladimir Leontyev told TASS firemen have coped with their tasks.

According to earlier reports, a projectile struck a warehouse with fertilizers in Novaya Kakhovka, causing saltpeter stored there to detonate. As a result, many other industrial and residential buildings were damaged or destroyed.

Ukrainian troops regularly shell the populated localities of the Kherson Region after the Kiev regime lost control over it. On Monday night, they delivered a strike on Novaya Kakhovka which resulted in damaged buildings and an explosion at warehouses with mineral fertilizers. The city’s authorities reported at least seven people killed in the bombardment and approximately 70 injured and seven missing.