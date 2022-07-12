Iranian MFA says Iranian-Russian technology cooperation had no recent changes

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani on Tuesday said Iran and Russia had no changes recently in their technological cooperation.

"At the most recent phase of our cooperation with Russia in the area of high technologies there have been no new changes," he said, the Lebanese television channel Al Mayadeen reported.

In response to the recent statement by US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan that Iran plans to provide Russia with unmanned aerial vehicles, Kanaani said "cooperation between Tehran and Moscow in the area of technology had started before the events in Ukraine."

Sullivan on Monday said Iran planned to provide Russia with hundreds of drones, including weapon-capable ones. According to the US official, Iran also plans to train Russian forces to use the drones, starting in July. Sullivan gave no proof for his theory.