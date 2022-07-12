UN Security Council to vote on extending cross-border aid to Syria on July 12 — source

UNITED NATIONS, July 12. /TASS/. The UN Security Council will vote on Tuesday on a resolution to extend the operation of the mechanism providing cross-border assistance in Syria, a source in the world organization told reporters.

"The voting is scheduled for 09:00 (16:00 Moscow time - TASS) on July 12," the source said. The resolution is based on a Russian project.

First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said earlier that the Russian draft was taken with minor modifications. It provides for the extension of the mechanism for six months, followed by a possible extension for another six months through a separate resolution.