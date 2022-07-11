Former US secretary Bill Richardson joins discussion of Greiner and Whelan cases

WASHINGTON, July 12. /TASS/. Retired US Energy Secretary and diplomat Bill Richardson will join the discussion of the cases of US basketball player Brittney Griner, who is on trial in Russia, as well as Paul Whelan, who is serving time in Russia, Vice President and Executive Director of the Richardson Center for Global Engagement Mickey Bergman told TASS.

"What I can say, and it is publicly known, is that both the Whelan and Griner families have asked us to help with the release of their loved ones," he said, adding "We are unable to comment on this, at the moment". According to him, "the Governor is unable to comment or interview on this issue, at the moment."

ABC reported earlier, citing an unnamed source, that Richardson plans to travel to Moscow in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on July 8 that preparations for such visit are currently not in the works.