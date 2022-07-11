New UK Prime Minister’s name to be known on September 5 — Conservative committee

LONDON, July 11. /TASS/. The name of the new leader of UK’s ruling Conservative Party and the new Prime Minister will be known on September 5, while candidate appointment will begin and end on July 12, says Graham Brady, head of the Committee 1922, responsible for electing a new party leader.

"[The lawmakers] will announce the result of the new leader on Monday, 5 September which is the date when the House of Commons is back after the summer recess," Brady said.

The candidates will be officially appointed on July 12, and the first round of the vote will take place the next day. The second round might take place on July 14. By July 14, only two candidates must remain; their fate will be defined not by the House of Commons, but by regular members of the Conservative Party. A total of 11 Conservative politicians have already stated their desire to run for party leadership, which would automatically make them a new Prime Minister.