Kakhovskaya hydropower plant not damaged in Ukraine’s strike — authorities

KHERSON, July 11. /TASS/. The Kakhovskaya hydropower plant in the Kherson region was not damaged by Ukrainian rockets and the North-Crimean canal continues to operate, Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the region’s military-civilian administration, told TASS on Monday.

"The hydropower plant is OK. It continues to operate, the canal is intact," he said.

Head of the Kakhovka region military-civilian administration Vladimir Leontyev said earlier that the strike at Novaya Kakhovka was followed by explosions in mineral fertilizer storehouses. Several people were hurt. A hospital, a marketplace and residential houses located in the vicinity were damaged.