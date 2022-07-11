Five DPR soldiers killed, 14 wounded during day — People’s Militia

DONETSK, July 11. /TASS/. Five servicemen of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) were killed and 14 more were wounded in combat operations against Ukrainian forces during the day, Eduard Basurin, deputy chief of the DPR People’s Militia, reported on Monday.

"We regret to inform that five soldiers of the Donetsk People’s Republic were killed and 14 more were wounded while fighting for independence," the press service of the People’s Militia quoted him as saying on its Telegram channel.

According to Basurin, Ukrainian troops fired more than 100 shells from 155mm, 152mm and 122mm artillery systems and 120mm mortars.