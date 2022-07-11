No mobilization to be announced on liberated territories of Kharkov region — authorities

KUPYANSK, July 11. /TASS/. No mobilization will be announced on the liberated territories of the Kharkov region and the city of Kupyansk will not be closed for entry and exit, the press service of the local temporary civil administration told TASS on Monday.

"All legal processes are regulated by normative acts of the head of the Kharkov region’s temporary civil administration. As of today, there is no act banning entry to or exit from the city (Kupyansk - TASS) or announcing the region’s closure. The same can be said about mobilization procedures. Such information is spread by Ukrainian propaganda to destabilize the socio-political situation on the liberated territories of the Kharkov region," it said.

The head of the region’s administration earlier signed a decree imposing martial law on the liberated territories.