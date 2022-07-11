Minsk expresses protest to Stockholm over covering, transportation of Belarusian citizens

MINSK, July 11. /TASS/. Belarusian Foreign Ministry expressed its decisive protest to Sweden for covering and covert transportation of wanted Belarusian citizens, the Ministry press office said Monday.

"On July 11, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Sweden to the Republic of Belarus Christina Johannesson was summoned to the Foreign Ministry," the press office said. "The Swedish side was presented with a protest over covering and covert transportation of wanted Belarusian citizens Vitaly and Vladislav Kuznechik, carried out with involvement of Swedish diplomatic mission in Minsk."

The Belarusian Ministry underscored that these citizens have been charged with "universally recognized socially dangerous deeds that carry responsibility in accordance with the criminal law"