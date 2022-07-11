Zelensky’s decision to provide special status to Poles ‘inadequate,’ ex-PM says

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s decision to introduce a bill on the special status of Poles to the Verkhovna Rada (parliament) is inadequate, because it violates the diplomatic principle of reciprocity, former Prime Minister of Ukraine Nikolay Azarov told TASS Monday.

"This [the bill on special status of Poles in Ukraine] is a continuation of Zelensky’s general course towards submission of Ukraine to Western states. It is a totally inadequate decision. It is not the way diplomacy works, when one side provides some privileges, while the other side does not," Azarov said.

Speaking in the Verkhovna Rada in May, Zelensky announced an agreement achieved with Poland to simplify crossing of the border between the two countries. According to Zelensky, the current situation "made Ukraine and Poland forget the debates about the common past." Earlier, the Ukrainian leader also announced a bill on expanded opportunities for Polish citizens in Ukraine.

On Monday, Polish President Andrzej Duda said that Zelensky introduced a bill on the special status of Polish citizens to the Verkhovna Rada.