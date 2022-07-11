Sri Lanka parliament speaker says president stays in country

NEW DELHI, July 11. /TASS/. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, the speaker of Sri Lanka’s parliament, on Monday said that Gotabaya Rajapaksa is still staying in the country.

The statement followed his previous assertion and media reports that the president had left the state.

"The President of Sri Lanka, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, is still in the country, I made a mistake in the interview," the ANI news service reported. The speaker was referring to an interview with the BBC where he said that the president had left the country.

He said the country’s prime minister also was in the country.

The whereabouts of Sri Lankan president has been unknown since Saturday when thousands of protesters rallied in the nation’s capital demanding his resignation. They captured the presidential mansion and then the residence of the prime minister. The prime minister then said he would resign.

Protests, which were caused by the difficult financial and economic situation in the country, have not subsided on the island since the beginning of April. The prime minister said earlier that Sri Lanka is experiencing a serious shortage of foreign currency, fuel and oil products, fertilizers, food for certain groups of the population, and medicines.