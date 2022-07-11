Coronavirus situation in Russia stable — Health Minister

YOSHKAR-OLA, July 11. /TASS/. A rise in the coronavirus incidence is being registered in a number of countries but the situation in Russia is stable, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko told journalists on Monday.

"In a number of countries currently there is an increase in the incidence of the novel coronavirus infection. So far, the situation in the country is generally calm but it is necessary to take care of one’s health, especially for those over 65," he said.

That said, the health minister noted that the recommendation to get inoculated once every six months still stands. "This is critically important for those over 60 and people with chronic diseases," he added.