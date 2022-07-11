No application from DPR citizens examined by ECHR yet, lawmaker says

DONETSK, July 11. /TASS/. Citizens in the Donetsk People’s Republic have lodged thousands of applications with the European Court of Human Rights, yet none of them has yet been examined by the court, a senior local lawmaker told TASS.

"Thousands of applications have been submitted to the ECHR. <…> All applications filed by people in the DPR have been accepted for examination, yet no decision has yet been taken on any of them. These have been formally delayed," Yelena Shishkina, who chairs the parliament’s committee on criminal and administrative law, complained.

She said only those applicants who had relocated to third countries or remained in areas controlled by Ukraine got compensations.

Meanwhile, Shishkina said, thousands of crimes, including genocide, unlawful imprisonments, the use of enslaved labor, economic and transport blockade, the use of civilians as human shields and other crimes, had been registered.

"Late last year, the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court said he could see a systemic and mass nature of lodged applications, and that he could see signs of crime in them, yet criminal cases were never opened," the lawmaker concluded.