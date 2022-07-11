Japan’s ruling party garners more than half of seats in parliament

TOKYO, July 11. /TASS/. Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) has secured 63 out of the 125 contested seats in the July 10 election, according to aggregate results reported on Monday by election commissions across the country’s prefectures.

The LDP’s coalition partner Komeito won 13 seats. The Constitutional Democratic Party grabbed 17 seats to score the best result among the opposition, trailed by the Japan Innovation Party with 12 seats.

"The government is set to work consistently towards preventing the spread of the new coronavirus and restoring the pace of social and economic life in the country. We expect to fight further against rising prices, primarily in food and energy markets," Hirokazu Matsuno, the chief cabinet secretary, said at a news conference in Tokyo.

Commenting on foreign policy, he said the government, in cooperation with the international community, would firmly respond to what he called Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and take steps to put to life the concept of a free and open Indo-Pacific.