LONDON, July 11. /TASS/. A little-known member of the British parliament, Rehman Chishti, has become the 11th candidate to lead the UK’s governing Conservative party and the country’s government.

"I’m standing to be the next leader of the Conservative Party and your Prime Minister. For me it’s about aspirational conservatism, fresh ideas, fresh team for a fresh start taking our great country forward," he said in a Tweet late on Sunday.

So far, Chishti is the only fresh face among Tories now vying for the premier’s post. These include such political heavyweights as Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, former Foreign Office head Jeremy Hunt, Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadim Zahawi and his two predecessors, Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid. Chishti is a Brexit supporter and is against same-sex marriages.

Chishti has been in the House of Commons since 2010. In an article for The Times written jointly with US Congressman French Hill in May 2021, he attacked the International Monetary Fund’s plan to issue around $18 billion in Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) to Russia as part of a $650 billion package for its global membership.