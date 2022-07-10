Egypt says agreement reached with Israel to revive Middle Eastern peace process

CAIRO, July 11. /TASS/. Egypt and Israel have agreed on efforts to revive peace talks in the Middle East, the Egyptian president’s office said on Sunday following a telephone conversation between Egypt’s Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid.

The two sides "exchanged opinions on the Palestinian-Israeli developments," Egypt’s presidential spokesman, Bassam Rady, said. "A decision was made to hold bilateral and multilateral meetings involving Egypt, Israel and the Palestinian leader in the time ahead to revive peace talks," he added.

Egypt pledged "to continue with its efforts to achieve a comprehensive and just peace" based on the principles of coexistence between the two countries and on UN resolutions, and pointed to the need to offer the Palestinian administration assistance in all spheres, mostly in economy, the Egyptian president’s office said in a statement.

On his part, Lapid said Israel would conduct "a thorough and transparent probe" into Israeli media reports of a mass grave in Jerusalem containing the bodies of Egyptian soldiers who were killed during the 1967 war.