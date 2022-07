DONETSK, July 11. /TASS/. The village of Novobakhmutovka has come under Ukrainian fire, the Donetsk People’s Republic’s mission to the Joint Ceasefire Control and Coordination Center reported on Monday.

Ukrainian forces fired six Grad rockets at the village at 00:20 local time (coincides with Moscow time), the mission said.

The locality was also shelled with three 152 mm artillery rounds from the Ukrainian army late on Sunday.