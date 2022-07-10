Donetsk comes under shelling by Ukrainian troops again

DONETSK, July 10. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops shelled Donetsk from artillery systems of the NATO caliber late on Sunday, the mission of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) to the Joint Control and Coordination Center said.

"Ukrainian troops shelled Donetsk’s Kirovsky district at 22:45. Five 155mm shells were fired," it said.

According to the mission, Ukrainian troops shelled the cities of Golmovsky and Panteeleimonovka on Sunday evening, also from 155mm artillery systems.

Ukrainian troops have been shelling Donetsk and other DPR settlements throughout Sunday. Around 450 shells of various calibers were fired.