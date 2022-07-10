DPR’s Verkhnetoretskoye comes under Grad shelling by Ukrainian troops

DONETSK, July 10. /TASS/. The city of Verkhnetoretskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) came under shelling from Grad multiple rocket launch systems by Ukrainian troops, the DPR’s mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center said on Sunday.

"Five rockets from a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launch system was fired at Verkhnetoretskoye at 20:50 local time," it said.

Apart from that, Ukrainian troops shelled the cities of Yelenovka, Novoselovka, and Novobakhmutovka from artillery systems and mortars.