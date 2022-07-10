Three killed, 11 wounded near Donetsk as result of shelling by Ukrainian troops

DONETSK, July 10. /TASS/. Three people were killed and 11 more were wounded in the Shakhtersjy district 40 kilometers east of Donetsk as a result of shelling by Ukrainian troops, Denis Pushilin, head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) said on Sunday.

"This morning, Ukrainian militants shelled the Shakhtersky district where Young Republic activists were on a volunteer mission. As a result, three were killed, eleven more were wounded. Four went missing," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The DPR reported on Sunday morning that Ukrainian troops fired sic rockets at the village of Stepano-Krynka near Shakhtersk.