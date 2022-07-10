Donetsk comes under shelling by Ukrainian troops three times in 20 minutes

DONETSK, July 10. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops continue to shell Donetsk from 155mm artillery systems used in NATO countries, with three attacks staged in 20 minutes, the mission of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) to the Joint Control and Coordination Center said on Sunday.

According to the mission, four shells were fired at Donetsk’s Kievsky and Kuibyshevsky districts at 17:40 Moscow time. In the next 20 minutes, the Kalininsky district came under shelling two times.

In all, more than 80 artillery shells were fired at Donetsk in the second half of the day.