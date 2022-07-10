Novaya Kakhovka resident who shared facilities coordinates with Ukrainian troops detained

KHERSON, July 10. /TASS/. A resident of Novaya Kakhovka who reported coordinates of military and civilian facilities to Ukrainian troops for subsequent strikes has been detained, a source in the law enforcement agencies of the Kherson region said on Sunday.

"Police in Novaya Kakhovka in the Kherson region have exposed a man who was collaborating with Ukrainian troops to report data on the location of Russian forces and gatherings of civilians," the source said, adding that the man was detained.

The detained man told journalists that he had been in contact with a Ukrainian Security Council officer to keep him informed about the locations of potential targets and the situation in Novaya Kakhovka. He said he shared the coordinates of a wooded area where Russian weapons and troops were deployed. "On the following day, the area was hit by a rocket," he said. "It was a folly to do that. It’s better not to do it because civilians might be hurt."

Ukrainian troops shelled a hydroelectric power plant in Novaya Kakhovka on Friday. The region’s military-civilian administration said the attack had been repelled by Russian air defense systems and the plant was not damaged.