Two people wounded in shelling by Ukrainian troops in Kherson

KHERSON, July 10. /TASS/. Two civilians were wounded in Kherson after a private house was destroyed in shelling by Ukrainian troops, the interior ministry’s Kherson region department said on Sunday.

"As a result of rocket shelling by Ukrainian militants, a house of a family with a child was completely destroyed. According to preliminary data, two persons were wounded. Ukrainian troops continue to shell the Kherson region," it wrote on its Telegram channel.

A TASS correspondent reported earlier that Russian air defense systems were activated over Kherson on Sunday. The sounds of four explosions were heard and smoke was seen in the central part of the city.