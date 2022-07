TOKYO, July 10. /TASS/. Japan’s ruling coalition is expected to hold on to its majority in the upper house of the country’s parliament after the elections that are taking place on Sunday, an exit poll conducted by NHK television showed.

The ruling bloc is poised to get 63 out of the 125 seats that are contested. Parties that support constitutional changes will probably get a total of 82 seats which could make it possible for them to initiate a referendum on the issue.