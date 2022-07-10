China’s Foreign Ministry says US theory of Chinese threat hurts bilateral relations

BEIJING, July 10. /TASS/. China’s Foreign Ministry on Saturday said that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken the US theory of the Chinese threat is hurting bilateral relations.

"Many people thus argue that the United States is taking on growing China-phobia. If such threat inflation continues unchecked, the United States’ China policy will only lead to a dead end that offers no way out," Wang Yi was quoted as saying in a statement by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

The Chinese minister also brought up the policies of the previous US administration.

"China-US relations are still not out of the difficulties caused by the previous US administration, and even facing mounting challenges," he was quoted as saying.