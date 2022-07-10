French Defense Ministry keeps in touch with Russian counterparts — French minister

PARIS, July 10. /TASS/. The French Defense Ministry keeps in touch with its Russian counterparts, French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said in an interview to the Journal du Dimanche newspaper that came out on Sunday.

"We are not at war with Russia. Contacts with military and civilian officials carry on. We can’t cut off communications channels with Moscow completely," he said.

France, the minister said, continues to play the role of a force that provides a balance. "Ukraine needs us to continue to play this role," he said.