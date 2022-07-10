Candidates for post of UK Prime Minister support increased defense spending

LONDON, July 10. /TASS/. Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi, Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps and ex-Foreign Office head Jeremy Hunt who joined the race to replace Boris Johnson as Conservative Party leader on Saturday night, support increased defense spending.

For instance, Shapps in an article published on The Daily Telegraph’s website said that he intended to increase the financing of defense needs to 3% of GDP in the near future, particularly in light of events in Ukraine, while Hunt stressed that at least 3% of GDP will be spent on defense. Zahawi was not as specific yet he also emphasized the importance of increased defense spending. Earlier, another candidate, Tom Tugendhat, who serves as Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, also talked about the necessity to increase military spending.

Boris Johnson at a press conference following the Madrid-hosted NATO summit at the end of June noted that London would increase its defense spending from the current 2.3% of GDP to 2.5% by the end of the decade. In 2014, NATO countries took on an obligation to increase their defense spending to 2% of GDP by 2024 but in 2021 only ten countries out of 30 reached that mark.

On Thursday, Johnson announced that he was stepping down as leader of the Conservative Party. He also said that he would continue to serve as prime minister before a new Conservative party leader to represent the majority in parliament is named. The timeframe for the election procedure of the new party leader will be approved next week. Earlier, about 60 officials, including several ministers, bailed from Johnson’s government.

Johnson has been mired in scandal ever since the COVID-19 pandemic erupted. The prime minister’s approval ratings plummeted after reports about parties at his residency amid the strictest coronavirus restrictions in 2020-2021. The premier had long rejected his awareness or involvement in the parties, however proof that he did participate emerged later. In the latest scandal, deputy chief whip Chris Pincher allegedly groped two male colleagues while drunk. Truth emerged later that Pincher was the subject of similar complaints earlier, but Johnson kept promoting him, even though he was aware of the facts.

Officially eight candidates have entered the running for his post so far. In addition to Hunt, Zahawi, Shapps and Tugendhat, the contenders include Attorney General for England and Wales Sue-Ellen Braverman, former Chief Secretary to the Treasury Rishi Sunak, ex-Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Sajid Javid and legislator Kemi Badenoch.