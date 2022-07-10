Visit to Saudi Arabia important in standoff with Russia, China — Biden

WASHINGTON, July 10. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden said that his trip to Saudi Arabia within the framework of his Middle Eastern tour which will take place on July 13-16 is important from the point of view of counteracting Moscow and Beijing.

"A more secure and integrated Middle East benefits Americans in many ways. Its waterways are essential to global trade and the supply chains we rely on. Its energy resources are vital for mitigating the impact on global supplies of Russia’s war in Ukraine," the US leader wrote in an opinion piece for The Washington Post published on Saturday.

"I know that there are many who disagree with my decision to travel to Saudi Arabia," he stressed. However, according to him, this trip is important from the strategic point of view. "As president, it is my job to keep our country strong and secure. We have to counter Russia’s aggression, put ourselves in the best possible position to outcompete China, and work for greater stability in a consequential region of the world. To do these things, we have to engage directly with countries that can impact those outcomes. Saudi Arabia is one of them," the US president wrote.