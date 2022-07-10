Allied forces continue to advance in Donbass — envoy

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Allied forces continued an offensive on Seversk in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) having taken the Grigorovka settlement, the LPR ambassador to Moscow reported on his Telegram channel on Sunday.

"Today Grigorovka was taken in combat and our troops continue military actions to liberate Serebryanka (10 kilometers from Seversk - TASS). The offensive on Seversk is underway from the north," Rodion Miroshnik wrote.

He noted that, according to local residents, "militants mostly relocate to suburbs from Seversk, attempting to hastily build fortifications there." "It is already clear to all that the Ukrainian formations in Seversk won’t be able to hold off the advancement of allied troops for long so some units are covertly leaving the city," the envoy pointed out. "The positions are mostly held by forcefully mobilized territorial defense units," he added, noting that "while retreating, the militants attempt to shell the already liberated territories."

On July 3, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu informed President Vladimir Putin that Lisichansk, the last large LPR city that Kiev had held and several neighboring communities were under the control of the LPR People’s Militia. Following this, the allied forces launched the offensive on Seversk located about 20 kilometers to the west of Lisichansk from two directions as well as began advancing towards Artyomovsk (Bakhmut) in the southern direction.