Polls open for parliamentary elections in Japan

TOKYO, July 10. /TASS/. Voting stations opened at 07:00 local time (01:00 Moscow time) on Sunday in Japan’s 47 prefectures for elections to the upper chamber of the country’s parliament. The voting will continue until 20:00 local time (14:00 Moscow time).

The election is held two days after the assassination of Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe who also headed the country’s largest ruling faction of the Liberal Democratic Party. The opposition wanted to postpone the election but Prime Minister Fumio Kishida stressed that democracy cannot yield to violence.