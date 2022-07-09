Three soldiers of Donetsk People’s Republic killed in past day — spokesman

DONETSK, July 9. /TASS/. Three service members of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) have been killed and five more wounded in the past 24 hours, fighting the Ukrainian forces, Eduard Basurin, deputy chief of the DPR People’s Militia, said on Saturday.

"We regret to inform you that three defenders of the Donetsk People's Republic were killed and five more were wounded in the line of military duty, fighting for DPR independence," the press service of the DPR defense ministry quotes his statement on its Telegram channel.

According to Basurin, over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian armed forces fired more than 170 artillery shells, including 155mm ammunition of NATO-standard artillery caliber and mortars, at eight DPR settlements. As a result, 18 houses and two civilian facilities were damaged.